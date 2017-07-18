Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:24 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Heart Association Names Central Coast Director

By Donna Romani for the American Heart Association | July 18, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The American Heart Association has announced the hiring of Monica Merryman as the new executive director for the Central Coast Division.

Monica Merryman Click to view larger
Monica Merryman

Renee Grubb, Heart Association Board chair, introduced Merryman in a recent letter saying:

“Monica’s expertise and successful track record in growing and stewarding donor and volunteer relationships, driving corporate partnerships, and special-event management will ideally serve the needs of the Central Coast community.”

An experienced executive leader in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors, Merryman most recently served 10 years with the American Cancer Society.

In her progressive roles, she has successfully managed special-event campaigns from walks to social events, coached remote staff teams, developed strong volunteer and corporate supporters, and been responsible for large-scale revenue portfolios.

“Monica is a passionate and dedicated leader. We are excited she will be working with us and our team of volunteers to further our mission in the Central Coast,” said Lori Stevens, the Heart Association's senior vice president of Western States Affiliates.

Merryman, who began her role covering the Central Coast and Northern Central Coast areas July 5, said, “I am grateful for this opportunity with the American Heart Association and look forward to working side by side with the volunteers, staff and board.

"Together, we will fulfill the vision of year-over-year growth in both participation and income for our events, while engaging and galvanizing the community to work together and build healthier lives to meet our impact goals,” she said.

— Donna Romani for the American Heart Association. 

 
