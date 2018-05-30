Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:17 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Heart Association Salutes Renee Grubb for Community Service

Village Properties co-owner has worn myriad hats

Janet Garufis, chair/CEO, Montecio Bank & Trust, left, with Renee Grubb at Santa Barbara Heart Ball.
By Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties | May 30, 2018 | 10:40 a.m.

Realtor Renee Grubb, co-owner of Village Properties, was honored by the American Heart Association recently for her work in the community. Grubb is board chair for the American Heart Association of Santa Barbara, which held its 19th Annual Santa Barbara Heart Ball in April.

The ball supports the American Heart Association. Funds raised will help pay for critical research to fight cardiovascular disease and stroke. Hearts By The Shore was the theme of this year’s gala, held at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Janet Garufis, chair /CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, presented Grubb with the award.

Grubb served as president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors in 1995, chaired the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce in 2008, and was on the board of directors for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History for six years.

She currently serves on the museum’s master plan committee, and recently joined the Goleta Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Grubb is co-founder of The Teacher’s Fund, a nonprofit launched in 2002 as a way to give back to the community. The fund has raised in excess of $1.7 million for Santa Barbara-area teachers at elementary, middle and high schools so educators may enrich the classroom experience.

The American Heart Association also celebrated Gracie Doran as the Passion Speaker at the ball. Doran suffered a stroke at age 10 that left her paralyzed and unable to talk, walk or eat. She underwent brain surgery and was in a coma for three days.

Fourteen surgeries later, the Laguna Niguel resident teaches dance class for special needs kids. Though part of the right side of her body and the left side of her face remain paralyzed, Doran speaks out against bullying and helps others with disabilities.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 3 killers in Santa Barbara County. The American Heart Association’s goal is to help those in need through research, education, patient care, and by advocating better health in our population.

Founded in 1996, Village Properties has offices in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Santa Ynez. Its headquarters is at 1250 Coast Village Road in Montecito. Visit www.villagesite.com or call 1-805-969-8900.

— Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties.

 

