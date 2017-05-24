Heart Ball Raises $80,000 to Beat Cardiovascular Disease

The 17th annual Santa Barbara Heart Ball, a fundraiser supporting the American Heart Association, raised nearly $80,000 to fight cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The event, held May 13 at the Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club in Santa Barbara, is hosted annually to fund critical research that helps fight cardiovascular disease and strokes. This year’s ball was chaired by Denise Sanford.

Featured speaker was Tristen, the American Heart Association’s 10-year old super hero, who is defying the odds while living with only half of his heart.

Tristen’s story is one of hope and encouragement. After having three open-heart surgeries, he lives each day like any other kid his age.

His story, helped bring attention to the No. 1 killer of infants and children — congenital heart defects — and the efforts being made in Santa Barbara County to make an impact in the lives of these children.

In addition, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation sponsored an art contest for students, ages 5-12, who attend local schools. The contest asked children to draw a poster illustrating the answer to: How Do You Keep Your Heart Healthy?

Winners Ashley and Valentine of Washington School, and runner-up Lilianna of Peabody Charter School received certificates from Renee Grubb, Santa Barbara American Heart Association board chair, and Virginia Ortega of Chumash Indians Foundation.

Each student participant received a Heart Health at Home kit that teaches about nutrition, exercise and making healthy lifestyle choices.

The Heart Ball is one of the premier American Heart Association fundraising events, celebrating the lives saved and improved because of everyone’s efforts. Since 1915 the American Heart Association has reached millions of people.

Special thanks to sponsors: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, BMW Santa Barbara, Impulse Advanced Communications, Casa Dorinda, Sansum Clinic, First Republic Bank, SB Creative Content, Bella Vista Designs, and Kita.

Also, Chicago Title, Chocolate Maya and The Biltmore/Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club.

For more information, contact Angela Miller-Bevan, 979-5293 or [email protected]

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 killers in the nation. The American Heart Association’s goal is to help those in need through research education, patient care, and by advocating better health in our population.

— Tamara White for Santa Barbara American Heart Association.

