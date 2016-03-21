How to Make Heart-Healthy Cranberry Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bake a sweet treat and show your heart some love. Cottage Health clinical dietitian Stacey Bailey shares this favorite recipe that contains several heart-healthy ingredients: Walnuts and almonds can help reduce low-density lipoprotein (known as LDL or “bad” cholesterol), and cranberries and dark chocolate are high in antioxidants.
Ingredients
2½ cups blanched almond flour
½ teaspoon celtic sea salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ cup grapeseed oil or coconut oil
½ cup agave nectar or honey
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
½ cup dried cranberries
1 cup walnuts, toasted
½ cup chocolate chunks or dark chocolate chips
Steps
» In a large bowl, combine almond flour, salt and baking soda
» In a smaller bowl, combine oil, agave and vanilla
» Stir wet ingredients into dry
» Mix in cranberries, walnuts and chocolate drops
» Form dough into 1-inch balls and press onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet
» Bake at 350° for 7-10 minutes
» Cool and serve
Makes 36 cookies.