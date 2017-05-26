Heart of Education Award Established in Cirone’s Honor

In recognition of Santa Barbara County Superintendent Bill Cirone's 34-year legacy of leadership and service, the Bill Cirone Heart of Education Award has been established.

This annual grant award will recognize an outstanding educator who demonstrates passion for the profession, creativity, and compassion for students; the same virtues Cirone championed and celebrated in his 34 years in office.

The inaugural award will be presented in 2018.

To make a contribution to this endowment campaign, checks may be payable to the Santa Barbara County Education Office Teachers Network. Please write Heart of Education in the memo line. All contributions will go to the annual award.

For additional information, contact Steve Keithley, director of teacher programs and support, 964-4710, ext. 5281, or by email at [email protected]

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.