Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:27 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Heart of Education Award Established in Cirone’s Honor

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | May 26, 2017 | 4:01 p.m.

In recognition of Santa Barbara County Superintendent Bill Cirone's 34-year legacy of leadership and service, the Bill Cirone Heart of Education Award has been established.

This annual grant award will recognize an outstanding educator who demonstrates passion for the profession, creativity, and compassion for students; the same virtues Cirone championed and celebrated in his 34 years in office.

The inaugural award will be presented in 2018.

To make a contribution to this endowment campaign, checks may be payable to the Santa Barbara County Education Office Teachers Network. Please write Heart of Education in the memo line. All contributions will go to the annual award.

For additional information, contact Steve Keithley, director of teacher programs and support, 964-4710, ext. 5281, or by email at [email protected]

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 