Swing Your Partner on Over to Hearts Barn Dance

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center invites the community to its Barn Dance, 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St., Santa Barbara.

The event will feature line-dancing, a gourmet barbecue hosted by Lorraine Lim Catering, silent auction and a live band. All ages are welcome.

“Our staff and volunteers have been asking for us to host a Barn Dance for years, and we finally decided that now is the time.” said Alexis Weaver, executive director of Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

“Sometimes you need to come together to celebrate what’s good in life, and what better way to help support Hearts than dancing and eating great food?” she said.

Since 1985, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center has improved the lives of individuals with physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges, illnesses or injuries, in Santa Barbara County through equine facilitated activities and therapies.

Admission to the Hearts Barn Dance is $100 per person, $175 per couple. Proceeds will benefit Hearts’ mission to inspire, strengthen and motivate people of all ages and capabilities through equine-assisted activities.

For more information about the Barn Dance, contact Weaver, 964-1519 or [email protected]

To learn more about Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, visit www.heartsriding.org or call 964-1516.

— Alexis Weaver for Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.