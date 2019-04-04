Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center Moving Up The Hill

For 23 years, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center has been at its current location on Santa Barbara County property, and for years, Hearts has understood the county may one day need the space to meet the community’s needs for debris management.

After the January 2018 debris flow, there was an imminent need for the land and Hearts began planning for a move to adjacent county property in 2021.

However, due to the continued wet weather and movement of material below recent burn areas, the land Hearts occupies is needed to manage potential debris next winter. Hearts’ new facility will need to move to the new location up the hill by December.

As Santa Barbara continues to recover from the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flows, Hearts is committed to assisting the county to prepare for the impact from future rain events by providing a needed facility for county recovery operations.

Hearts will continue to work with county personnel to plan a smooth transition for the move in the coming months. The impact of such a rapid timeline will be a challenge for the organization, but Hearts stands ready to help the community.

“In addition to providing for people of all ages with special needs, we feel honored to be able to help the county and the members of the greater Santa Barbara community by freeing up this location for needed debris containment," said Pamme Mickelson, Hearts executive director.

"Having the support of the county in our mission, and being able to serve the highest good to the community at the same time, makes for a wonderful partnership,” Mickelson said.

“The county is committed to collaborate with Hearts to continue their great work and ensure a successful move to a new location on the same property that will allow us to better serve the community’s disaster debris,” said Scott McGolpin, county Public Works director.

For more information or to make a contribution to the Lifting Hearts Capital Campaign, contact Laurie Barene, 805-364-6266, or visit www.heartsriding.org.

Established in 1985, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center uses equine-assisted activities to inspire, strengthen and motivate children and adults with special needs in Santa Barbara County. Hearts is a 501(C) 3 nonprofit. For more, visit www.heartsriding.org or call 805-964-1519.

— Laurie Barene for Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.