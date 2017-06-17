Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:23 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Hearts Names Mickelson Executive Director

By Daniella Alkobi for Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center | June 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center has announced Pamme Mickelson is its new executive director. Mickelson brings more than 20 years of nonprofit, development and leadership experience to the organization.

Mickelson was formerly executive director of the Alano Club of Santa Barbara and has served as marketing and events manager for the William Sansum Diabetes Center.

“Pamme took the reins just two days before our hay barn burned down. She literally was baptized by fire," said Hearts Board Chair Thom Bateman. "She has already proven to be a no nonsense leader.

"We are truly looking forward to seeing the progression and development that lies ahead at Hearts with Pamme as our ED,” he said.

Mickelson moved to Santa Barbara in 2012 from Austin, Texas, where she served in a number of marketing and development roles before launching her private life-coaching business. She studied marketing and design at the University of Texas.

She has held positions with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, the Austin Convention and Visitors Bureau, Zachary Scott Theatre Center, and The Crossings.

Mickelson also spent a few years as an independent consultant, lending her expert services in event management and marketing to foundations and organizations in Austin.

Locally, she currently serves as parliamentarian for the Coastal Quilters Guild and has held a number of volunteer and committee positions at the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club. Mickelson is a longtime volunteer at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

Since 1985, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center has worked to improve the lives of individuals with physical, emotional and cognitive challenges, illnesses or injuries, in Santa Barbara County through equine-facilitated activities and therapies.

For more information about Hearts, call 964-1519 or visit www.heartsriding.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

 
