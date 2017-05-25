Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:05 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Hearts Riders to Strut Their Stuff at Horse Show

Event will offer special salute to U.S. veterans

Rider Giles Oh, age 5, is led by volunteer Drew Jensen. (Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center)
By Daniella Alkobi for Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center | May 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center will host its 27th Annual Student Horse Show & Tack Sale showcasing riders of all ages and capabilities 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at their riding facilities, 4420 Calle Real, Santa Barbara.
 
The day will celebrate the organization’s student riders as they demonstrate their equitation skills before supporters, family and friends. The event is open to spectators free of charge.

“Our horse show is an exciting and joyful day that offers students from all walks of life the opportunity to express themselves and share their talents and achievements with the community,” said Alexis Weaver, Hearts Center executive director.

“We invite everyone to come out and join us in honoring our students and celebrating the countless lives our equine-assisted programs have changed,” Weaver said.

Since 1985, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center has improved the lives of individuals with physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges, illnesses or injuries, in Santa Barbara County through equine-facilitated activities and therapies.
 
This year’s event includes a special salute honoring U.S. veterans, a therapeutic riding demonstration by Hearts staff, games, children’s play area, and several equitation and obstacle classes for Hearts’ students to highlight their accomplishments.

A Mexican-style lunch will be available for purchase: $10 for adults, $5 for children. An information tent area for the public will include wine and drinks.
 
The San Marcos High School Choir will open show by singing the National Anthem.
 
Another highlight of the show is the tack sale, which offers gently-used, donated items, from saddles, bridles, boots and britches to blankets at reduced prices.  

All funds raised will benefit Hearts’ mission to inspire, strengthen and motivate people of all ages and capabilities through equine-assisted activities.

For more information about the horse show or for sponsorship opportunities, call 964-1519, email [email protected] or visit www.heartsriding.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

 
