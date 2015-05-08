Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center Saddles Up for 25th Annual Horse Show

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center will be hosting its 25th annual Horse Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 16 at its riding facilities at 4420 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

The Wild West theme includes trail classes, team penning, barrel racing and a veteran's mounted Color Guard. A barbecue lunch will be provided for $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Since 1985, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center has taught individuals with physical, emotional and cognitive challenges in Santa Barbara County to ride horses. Over the past 30 years, its mission has evolved to include horsemanship skills, a veterans program and, most recently, Equine Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP).

“This Horse Show is very special to everyone at Hearts,” said Devon Sachey, program director. “It will showcase riders of all ages and abilities, allowing them to demonstrate their equitation skills and special talents before a cheering crowd of family, friends and supporters. It’s an incredibly important part of the Hearts community, and a great way for Santa Barbara to learn about what we do up here.”

Working closely with riders of all abilities to strengthen, inspire and encourage their overall well-being, Hearts has been part of the special needs community for 30 years. The Hearts Horse Show is free for spectators and the public is encouraged to attend.

— Alexis Weaver is executive director of Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.