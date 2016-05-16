Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center Saddles Up for 26th Annual Horse Show, Tack Sale

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center invites the community to its 26th Annual Student Horse Show & Tack Sale from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2016, at its riding facilities, located at 4420 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

The fun-filled, western-themed event showcases Hearts riders of all ages and abilities as they proudly demonstrate their equitation skills before a cheering crowd of supporters, family and friends.

“Our Horse Show is a wonderful occasion to celebrate our student riders and all their accomplishments while providing the community with an opportunity to both cheer them on and learn more about what we do here at Hearts,” said Alexis Weaver, executive director of Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center. “Our programs have changed countless lives and inspired people from all walks of life to move beyond their disability and embrace the possibility. It’s truly magical to watch.”

Since 1985, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center has improved the lives of individuals with physical, emotional and cognitive challenges, illnesses or injuries in Santa Barbara County through equine-facilitated activities and therapies.

“Riding at Hearts is one of the best choices we have made for our daughter Dani,” said Carrie McKiddie, whose 5-year-old daughter is one of Hearts’ youngest riders. Dani was born with a rare form of cerebral palsy called pontine tegmental cap dysplasia.

“Not only is she now walking short distances unsupported, she is also coming out of her shell socially. Her independence and confidence in herself have soared,” McKiddie said. “Our family is forever grateful for the opportunity to ride at Hearts.”

According to Weaver, “the repetitive movement of a horse stimulates the body and works a rider’s muscles in a way that cannot be duplicated by machines or in physical therapy.”

The Horse Show is open to spectators free of charge. The community is encouraged to attend and cheer on Dani and dozens of other riders of all ages as they show off their skills and achievements.

The highly anticipated annual event includes a special salute honoring U.S. veterans, a barbecue lunch ($10 for adults / $5 for children), riding demonstrations, barrel racing, pony express “cow” herding, games, a children’s area, horse parade and several classes dedicated to Hearts’ students and their accomplishments.

A VIP tent area for sponsors will also include wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres.

Proceeds will benefit Hearts’ mission to inspire, strengthen and motivate people of all ages and capabilities through equine assisted activities.

Hearts’ facility at 4420 Calle Real is located across from the County Sheriff’s Department and further up the hill. Directions are available here.

For more information about the Horse Show or for sponsorship opportunities, call 805.964.1519, email [email protected] or visit www.heartsriding.org.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.