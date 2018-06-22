Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:35 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Hearts to Come Together for 16th Annual Santa Barbara Heart Ball

By Tamara White for the American Heart Association | June 7, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

Honoring philanthropist Betty J. Stephens, the 16th Annual Santa Barbara Heart Ball, a fundraiser supporting the American Heart Association, is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2016. 

The much anticipated soiree, held this year at Betty Stephens’s estate in Hope Ranch, is hosted annually to fund critical research that helps fight cardiovascular disease and strokes.

Stephens is a community activist and philanthropist, well known in Santa Barbara for supporting various arts and nonprofit organizations.

She is the former chief executive of two international mining companies and Excel-Mineral (the maker of Johnny Cat and other cat litter brands).

For Stephens, ending cardiovascular disease is a special mission. Her beloved son Bruce passed away Nov. 7, 1999. Sadly, he suffered a massive heart attack at age 45, and never recovered. 

Hosting this year’s Heart Ball is a special way for Stephens and her family to honor Bruce’s life in a celebration where our hearts come together.

In addition to dinner and dancing, there will be live music performed by Rent Party Blues Bank and the Santa Barbara City College Ensemble. The event will also feature a silent auction with items and packages to be announced. 

The Heart Ball is one of the premier American Heart Association fundraising events both locally and across the nation. The evening celebrates the lives saved and improved because of everyone’s countless efforts.

Since 1915 the American Heart Association has reached millions and stood by our mission of “Building Healthier Lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.” 

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 killers in our nation. The American Heart Association’s goal is to help those in need through research education, patient care and by advocating for better health in our population. 

In addition to Heart Ball, the American Heart Association hosts the Heart & Stroke Walk, Go Red For Women Luncheon and other opportunities to speak up in efforts to educate individuals and save lives.  

The ticket price for the Heart Ball is $275 per person. For more information, visit www.heart.org/centralcoast or sbheartball.heart.org or contact Lisa Dosch, at 805.963.8862 or [email protected].

Tamara White is the director of communications and marketing at the American Heart Association.

