Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:22 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Pilot Program Aims to Snuff Harmful Wood Smoke

By Lyz Hoffman for the Air Pollution Control District | April 10, 2017 | 9:46 a.m.

The voluntary pilot program that encourages homeowners to Heat Clean, Save Green by providing $500-$1,000 in cash incentives to help them remove or replace their wood-burning fireplaces or woodstoves. The APCD Board of Directors approved the program at its March meeting.

In the fall and winter months, the APCD hears from people concerned about the health effects from wood smoke in their neighborhoods. Breathing in wood smoke — which contains gases and particulate matter — harms the lungs and heart.

Wood smoke from fireplaces and woodstoves makes up nearly a third of wintertime fine particle pollution in Santa Barbara County, according to state data.

This local program is similar to other successful voluntary programs throughout California, and is in line with state efforts to reduce levels of both particulate matter and black carbon, a short-lived climate pollutant emitted when wood burns.

Based on the success of this pilot program, the APCD hopes to position the region to receive additional funds to be allocated by the California Air Resources Board.

“This voluntary pilot program offers Santa Barbara County homeowners a great opportunity to help reduce wood smoke impacts in their neighborhoods,” said APCD Director Aeron Arlin Genet. “It’s a change that can make a big difference in your neighborhood.”

The APCD will provide qualified applicants a $1,000 check to help cover costs of replacing a wood-burning stove or fireplace, or a $500 check to help cover costs of removing it; actual replacement or removal costs will be higher than the incentive offered.

Devices must meet the following requirements:

» Qualified devices to be removed or replaced:
» Operable woodstoves (conventional, catalytic, non-catalytic, and pellet)
» Operable wood-burning fireplaces (open hearth and fireplace insert)

Qualified devices to install as a replacement:
» Natural gas or propane fireplace inserts*
» Natural gas or propane free-standing heating stoves*
» Electric heat pumps

*The new device must be heater-rated and comply with the American National Standard ANSI Z21.88/CSA 2.33 (Vented Gas Fireplace Heaters)

Incentive funds will not be awarded to install the following devices:

» EPA-certified woodstoves
» Electric fireplaces
» Ethanol fireplaces
» Gas logs (for decorative purposes)

Other elements of the program include the following: Incentive funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, based on the date on which the APCD deems the application complete, until funds for this limited pilot program are exhausted.

Funds will be awarded only after the pre-approved project is complete, and the applicant has met all requirements.

Submission of an application does not guarantee incentive funding.

» The applicant must be the legal owner of the residential property in which the project will occur.
» Only one voucher will be issued per applicant and/or property.
» The wood-burning device for removal or replacement must be operable and indoors.

To obtain the application documents, and learn about all the program’s requirements and steps, visit the APCD website www.OurAir.org/heatclean. For questions, email [email protected]

— Lyz Hoffman for the Air Pollution Control District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]k.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 