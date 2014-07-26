Amid Heat and Humidity, Chance of Showers in Forecast through Monday

Subtropical moisture pushing up the coast from Baja California is bringing above-normal temperatures and more humidity to Santa Barbara County. As part of the package, the National Weather Service said, there’s a slight chance of showers and thundershowers through Monday.

The weather service said precipitation — if it happens — is most likely to occur in the mountains Saturday night, Sunday and Monday.

A key concern, officials say, is dry lightning that could spark fires in the drought-parched region.

Sunday’s forecast calls for morning low clouds and fog along the South Coast, giving way to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s and 70s, and hit the mid-80s in the foothills.

Monday should end up with sunny skies and daytime highs in the upper 70s along the coast and in the upper 80s in the foothills.

The weather service is predicting clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to the low 90s the rest of the week — typical weather for Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta, which gets under way Wednesday night.

