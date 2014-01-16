Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:33 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Heat Records Continue to Fall in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 16, 2014 | 6:26 p.m.

Temperature records on the Central Coast fell for the third straight day Thursday, as both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria set new marks for the date.

The thermometer at the Santa Barbara Airport rose to 84 degrees at 3:58 p.m., eclipsing the record for the date of 81 set in 1976, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Maria hit a high of 89 degrees at the Santa Maria Airport, which topped the record of 86, also set in 1976.

It also was the warmest January day ever in Santa Maria, the National Weather Service said.

San Luis Obispo, which also set a record Thursday, took a unique honor — the hottest spot in the United States at 91 degrees. The previous mark of 80 degrees was set in 1948.

The latest records come after Santa Barbara and Santa Maria set records on Wednesday, and the North County city set a new mark on Tuesday.

Friday and Saturday are expected to remain warm, with a slight cooling trend on Sunday, forecasters said.

However, there is no rain in the forecast, and sunny skies are expected through late next week.

Fuel moisture remains dangerously low, prompting concerns and increased staffing from local fire -protection agencies.

In a bit of good news, gusty winds that have buffeted Ventura and Los Angeles counties are not expected locally.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 