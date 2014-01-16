Heat Records Continue to Fall in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria

Temperature records on the Central Coast fell for the third straight day Thursday, as both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria set new marks for the date.

The thermometer at the Santa Barbara Airport rose to 84 degrees at 3:58 p.m., eclipsing the record for the date of 81 set in 1976, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Maria hit a high of 89 degrees at the Santa Maria Airport, which topped the record of 86, also set in 1976.

It also was the warmest January day ever in Santa Maria, the National Weather Service said.

San Luis Obispo, which also set a record Thursday, took a unique honor — the hottest spot in the United States at 91 degrees. The previous mark of 80 degrees was set in 1948.

The latest records come after Santa Barbara and Santa Maria set records on Wednesday, and the North County city set a new mark on Tuesday.

Friday and Saturday are expected to remain warm, with a slight cooling trend on Sunday, forecasters said.

However, there is no rain in the forecast, and sunny skies are expected through late next week.

Fuel moisture remains dangerously low, prompting concerns and increased staffing from local fire -protection agencies.

In a bit of good news, gusty winds that have buffeted Ventura and Los Angeles counties are not expected locally.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.