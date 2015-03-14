Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:59 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Heat Records Fall Again in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | March 14, 2015

Yes, it was hot in Santa Barbara County on Saturday.

Record hot — for the second straight day.

Santa Barbara and Santa Maria joined numerous cities in Southern California in setting new high-temperature marks for the date, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service.

A sweltering high of 95 degrees was recorded at the Santa Maria Public Airport on Saturday afternoon, smashing the previous mark of 88 degrees for March 14 set in 1951.

The thermometer topped out at 88 degrees at the Santa Barbara Airport, besting the previous record of 84, also set in 1951.

Both cities also set high-temperature records Friday.

Forecasters were calling for one more day of potentially record-setting heat on Sunday, before things begin to cool off next week.

Sunday’s predicted highs are 88 in Santa Barbara and 87 in Santa Maria.

