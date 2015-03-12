Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:41 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Heat Records May Fall in Santa Barbara County This Weekend

Forecasters say temperatures are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees above normal in most areas

Thursday afternoon was a great time for basking in the sun, as these pond turtles discovered at Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens in Santa Barbara. Forecasters were calling for sunny skies and temperatures well above normal through the weekend.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 12, 2015 | 3:38 p.m.

Santa Barbara County is expected to flirt with high-temperature records this weekend as a mini-heat wave grips the region.

"It will be exceptionally warm, with possible record-breakers," according to Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The forecast high for Santa Barbara on Friday is 80, which would tie the mark for the date set in 1994, Seto noted.

For Saturday, a high of 79 is predicted, several degrees short of the record of 84 set in 1951. For Sunday, a high of 80 is predicted, below the mark of 84 set in 1964.

Santa Maria may have a better chance of eclipsing records, with highs of 85 forecast Friday through Sunday.

The previous records are 86 set in 1926 for Friday, 88 set in 1951 for Saturday and 86 set in 2014 for Sunday, Seto said.

Normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-60s.

The blast of heat will be caused by a high-pressure system that will move over the region, Seto said.

"We'll start cooling off late Monday and Tuesday," Seto said, adding that temperatures will remain above normal — in the upper 70s and low 80s — through next week.

In answer to a frequent question, Seto said there is no rain in sight.

In light of the forecast, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is warning people, especially the elderly, to use caution and common sense during the period of high temperatures.

“The elderly are more vulnerable to temperature extremes, and we need to be vigilant on their behalf whenever possible,” said Dr. Takashi Wada, Public Health Department director and county health officer. “Please check in regularly with elderly friends, family members and neighbors, especially when an excessive heat warning is in effect.”

Recommendations from Public Health include:

» Take care of those who might not be aware of the danger or be able to react accordingly.

» Drink plenty of cool, non-alcoholic beverages regardless of your activity level.

» Take regular breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned room. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, go to a shopping mall or library.

» Know the signs of heat exhaustion. If someone becomes dizzy, nauseated or sweats heavily, find a cooler location for him or her immediately. 

» Be aware of the dangers of leaving children and pets unattended in vehicles.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

