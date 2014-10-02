Heat Records Set in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria

More high temperatures on the way as heat wave grips Central Coast

High-temperature records were set Thursday in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, as a fall heat wave gripped the Central Coast.

Shortly after noon, Santa Maria reached a high of 98 degrees, eclipsing a mark of 91 for the date set in 1945, said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Santa Barbara reached 94 degrees at the airport, topping the record for the date of 91 degrees set in 1991 and 1945.

A reading of 91 was recorded at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

"Basically, the high pressure is moving in, and the offshore flow is kind of blocking off the sea breezes," Seto said in explaining the toasty temperatures.

"You're not getting the sea breeze — that's probably the biggest factor in cooling off this afternoon," he added.

The sweltering conditions are expected to extend into the weekend, with highs of 92 Friday and Saturday in Santa Barbara.

Santa Maria's forecast highs are 96 Friday and 98 Saturday.

Santa Maria's record for Oct. 3 is 100, set in 1985; for Oct. 4 it is 108, set in 1987.

Santa Barbara's record for Oct. 3 is 98, set in 1958; for Oct. 4 it is 103, set in 1987.

A cool-down is expected Sunday and into next week.

No Red Flag fire warning is expected for Santa Barbara County, Seto said, as winds are forecast to be light and variable, with humidity around 22 percent.

There is a Red Flag warning for Ventura and Los Angeles counties, where humidity levels around 10 percent are expected.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .