Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:46 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Heat Wave Brings Heightened Fire Danger Through Weekend

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 10, 2014 | 6:20 p.m.

Hot, dry temperatures are expected to persist through the weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to warn of elevated fire danger across the Central Coast.

Strong winds will not accompany prolonged highs into the mid-80s and 90s, however, which hopefully will prevent a red flag warning from being issued, according to Joe Sirard, a weather specialist from the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

Because vegetation is already so dry due to the drought, NWS issued the special weather statement Wednesday.

Temperatures throughout the Santa Barbara Coast and valley areas are expected to peak Saturday through Monday as a low-level onshore flow of high pressure passes through the area, according to Sirard.

“It’s running 10 to 15 degrees above normal,” he said. “But, in September, oftentimes we get these hot spells.”

Patchy morning clouds will give way to clear skies this weekend, where South Coast beaches are forecast to remain in the mid-70s and low-80s, he said.

The Santa Barbara and Santa Maria areas can expect highs in the mid-80s to low-90s beginning Saturday, although Sirard said it’s more likely heat records will fall in Southern California than anywhere locally.

The Santa Ynez Valley and mountain areas are expected to heat up well into the 90s and close to 100 degrees, Sirard said.

He said heat could lead to an increase in heat-related illnesses, especially among the young and elderly. Sirard encouraged locals to wear lightweight clothing, check on the elderly and to not overdo outdoor activities.

“It’s going to be uncomfortable for those without air conditioning,” Sirard said. “We advise folks to stay hydrated through the day and to try to stay in a cooler environment.”

Temperatures should drop off a bit Tuesday to coastal highs in the mid-70s and 80s, with the valley cooling to the 80s and 90s.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 