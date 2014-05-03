Heat Wave Expected to Ease as Marine Layer Moves In on South Coast

After a week of sweltering weather, a cooling trend is in store for Santa Barbara County, including an increase in marine-layer cloud coverage that should help keep temperatures below the normal range for this time of year.

The National Weather Service said a high-pressure system is expected to return to the region by Friday, sending temperatures soaring again.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory was issued overnight Saturday for the South Coast west of Santa Barbara. Gusty winds of 40 to 45 mph are forecast for the area through 3 a.m. Sunday. Motorists were advised to use caution on Highway 101 through Goleta and along the Gaviota coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected below canyons and passes throughout the day.

Similar conditions are expected through Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and 80s by next weekend.

