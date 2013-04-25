Heat Wave Headed to Santa Barbara County After One More Day of Gray

After a day of sometimes heavy drizzle, Thursday will be a little drier and cloudy conditions are expected to give way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures should jump into the 70s and 80s for the weekend, however, as a high-pressure system builds over the region.

The National Weather Service said a lingering low-pressure system will continue to put a damper on Santa Barbara County through midday Thursday. As skies begin to clear, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-60s.

Friday should see mostly clear skies after morning fog, with daytime highs in the upper 60s.

The weather service said a warming trend should push temperatures into the 70s and 80s on Saturday and Sunday on the South Coast, with highs in the low 90s possible in the backcountry.

Unseasonably warm conditions should continue Monday before a cooling trend returns to the area Tuesday.

