Heat Wave Headed to South Coast, with Highs Near 90 on Monday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | November 3, 2012 | 6:34 a.m.

A high-pressure system building over Santa Barbara County is expected to send South Coast temperatures soaring to near 90 degrees by Monday but the above-normal heat may give way to showers by the end of the week.

The National Weather Service said an increasing offshore flow will bring clear skies and higher-than-usual temperatures to the region over the next few days. Saturday’s high is expected to reach the mid-70s, with Sunday’s daytime temperatures creeping into the low 80s and Monday climbing to the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the 50s are forecast.

Despite the heat, only light winds are expected.

By Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to ease back to the upper 70s as colder air moves in. Daytime temperatures are expected in the low 70s Wednesday, the mid-60s Thursday and only the upper 50s Friday.

Showers are possible by Thursday night, the weather service says, and rain is in the forecast for Friday.

During the heat wave, the weather service is advising that residents and visitors wait for the coolest parts of the day for strenuous activities, drink plenty of fluids, and check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly.

Authorities issued a reminder to never leave children or pets unattended in a locked vehicle, even if windows are partially open. Temperatures inside can rise to dangerous — and possibly fatal — levels in just a few minutes.

