Heat Wave Hits Santa Barbara County for Labor Day Weekend

Friday is going to be a hot one in Santa Barbara County.

Heat advisories have been issued for the South Coast, Lompoc Valley and Santa Maria Valley, and excessive heat warnings are in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for the Santa Ynez and Cuyama valleys, where temperatures are supposed to climb past 100 degrees.

“Today will be the warmest day and then we’ll see some cooling tomorrow and Sunday, and maybe even some showers and thunderstorms from the remnants of (Tropical Storm) Lidia which is over Baja California right now,” said meteorologist Mike Wofford of the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

Emergency responders received multiple calls for heat-related illnesses across the county as of Friday afternoon, according to emergency radio traffic.

The Santa Barbara area is expected to hit the high 90s Friday and go down to the 80s for the rest of the Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

All areas of the county have a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers Sunday night as moisture and clouds from the tropical storm pass through.

The Santa Ynez Airport is expected to hit 104 on Friday and 100 on Saturday, with temperatures dropping to the 90s on Sunday and into next week.

Lompoc will hit the high 80s this holiday weekend and Santa Maria Valley areas will be in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Northeastern Santa Barbara County areas, including Cuyama, have an excessive heat warning in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday with an expected Friday high of 106.

The National Weather Service warned people to take precautions in the “dangerously high temperatures” in valleys and lower mountain areas.

“It will remain quite warm at night, and temperatures will likely not drop below the mid 70s in many inland areas,” the agency said in its excessive heat warning.

Moisture from the tropical storm will probably leave Santa Barbara County by Monday afternoon and then weather will be back to a more typical pattern, Wofford said.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recently sent out a statement reminding people not to leave children and animals in hot cars.

A child in Santa Barbara County died due to heatstroke from being left/locked in a hot car in 2015, according to Public Health, and 29 children have died nationally in 2017 from heatstroke in a hot vehicle.

Kids in Hot Cars; Santa Barbara County Public Health Department by Giana Magnoli on Scribd