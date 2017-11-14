Heather Ames Joins CASA Board of Directors

CASA of Santa Barbara County has announced Heather Ames has joined its Board of Directors.

Ames' background in human resources, knowledge of the community, and passion for giving back make her a valuable addition to the CASA team, CASA said.

For the past 10 years, Ames has worked at Montecito Bank and Trust and currently serves on the senior leadership team as senior vice president and director of Human Resources, leading the Human Resources and the Organizational Learning departments.

“Heather is a great addition to our board,” said Kim Colby Davis, executive director for CASA of Santa Barbara County,

“Montecito Bank and Trust has been a supportive partner to CASA and Heather’s experience will greatly benefit our organization,” Davis said.

Ames has a comprehensive background in human resources including experience in succession planning, career and leadership development, employee relations, workplace investigations, talent acquisition, and compensation programs, as well as leading workplace engagement programs, CASA said.

With her breadth of experience, CASA of Santa Barbara County can continue to find and retain qualified staff and volunteers, CASA said. Born in Santa Barbara, Ames enjoys giving back to her community by volunteering for local organizations.

She has served on the board of Santa Barbara Girls and Boys Club, local school site councils and has supported nonprofits including United Way, NatureTrak, Old Yeller Rescue Ranch and Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society.

“My passion for children and animals has been the driver for many organizations that I support,” Ames said.

“One of my goals is to help recruit a more diverse pool of volunteers as advocates in the north county area,” she said.

CASA of Santa Barbara County needs to recruit and train at least 50 more volunteers in the Santa Maria area, CASA said.

“CASA plays a key role in fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation, to keep our communities most vulnerable children safe,” said Davis.

The staff and board continuously work toward the goal of ensuring every child in need has a CASA volunteer by their side, CASA said.

Ame's appointment to the board corresponds with a major push to support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy for every abused or neglected child in Santa Barbara County, CASA said.

— Kira Farrell for CASA.