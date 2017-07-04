Heavy Metal Meets Mexican Folk in Metalachi Music

Metalachi, the fused heavy metal and mariachi band seen on the 10th season of America’s Got Talent, will appear at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, July 28.

Metalachi was formed by a group of friends who simply enjoyed making music and entertaining crowds. The band is comprised of Veca de la Rockha, Pancho Rockafeller, El Cucuy, Ramon Holiday, Maximilian Sanchez and Warren Moscow.

Together, they have created their own genre by mixing the energetic sounds of heavy metal with the traditional Mexican folk sounds of mariachi.

Tickets for the show are $10. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

Chumash Casino Resort, an age 21-and-older venue, is on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.