Local News

Heavy Rain, Snow Fall on Santa Barbara County

Showers move through the county Monday after two nights of storms drench coastal and inland areas

Michael Lopez enjoys the rare snow after cold, wet weather in the La Cumbre Peak area Monday morning.
Michael Lopez enjoys the rare snow after cold, wet weather in the La Cumbre Peak area Monday morning.  (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 2:59 p.m. | March 7, 2016 | 8:56 a.m.

Heavy rain, winds and even some snow invaded Santa Barbara County in a two-storm set that dropped more than 5 inches of rain in South Coast mountain areas.

As of Monday afternoon, Santa Barbara and other southern coastal areas had 2 to 3 inches of rain from the weekend’s rainfall.

Monday’s forecast had heavy rain expected during the day and a chance of showers into the evening, along with breezy weather.

At mid-morning, a band of heavy showers was moving through Santa Barbara, Goleta and the eastern parts of the county.

Some areas were receiving hail, and snow was reported at the higher elevations.

The county reported road closures due to snow and ice on Gibraltar Road and East Camino Cielo. East Camino Cielo was closed from Painted Cave to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar was closed from East Camino Cielo to Santa Barbara city limits which is just north of El Cielito Road. 

Gusts as high as 30 mph were forecast for Monday, and wind advisories were issued for the entire county by the National Weather Service.

Coastal flood advisories were in effect for the Santa Maria and Lompoc Valley areas, which saw less rainfall than the southern half of the county.

Snow fell on higher-elevation mountain areas of Santa Barbara County Sunday and Monday, including La Cumbre Peak. Click to view larger
Snow fell on higher-elevation mountain areas of Santa Barbara County Sunday and Monday, including La Cumbre Peak.  (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Santa Maria had received 1.46 inches, Orcutt had 1.76 inches and Lompoc measured 1.85 inches of rainfall within the previous 48 hours.

San Marcos Pass had recorded 5.3 inches from the two storms that hit Saturday and Sunday nights. 

Storm debris and downed trees were blocking roads around the county and the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management warned of a partial blockage on northbound Highway 101 in Summerland early Monday morning, causing delays.

Southern California Edison outages were reported in the Mission Canyon area early Monday, with about 75 customers losing power due to storm conditions.

Pacific Gas & Electric also reported small power outages in the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc and Santa Maria Monday morning. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

