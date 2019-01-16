Heavy Rain Expected Overnight as Last in Series of Storms Soaks Santa Barbara Area

The last in a series of storms was moving into Santa Barbara County Wednesday night, with the heaviest precipitation expected in the overnight hours.

Moderate rainfall was forecast to begin around 11 p.m., then turn heavier between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday, according to meteorologist Todd Hall with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Forecasters were calling for 1-3 inches of rain in coastal and foothill areas and inland valleys, with as much as 5 inches possible in some mountain locations.

Rainfall rates were expected to be between one-third and three-quarters of an inch per hour — the latter just below the level that could cause debris flows in communities below the recent burn areas, Hall said.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, which could boost local rainfall rates even further, and lead to flooding and minor debris flows, he added.

As of 11 p.m., no flood watches or advisories had been issued for Santa Barbara County, but Hall said forecasters were closely monitoring the storm and that could change later in the evening.

However, a Wind Advisory was issued at 11:05 p.m., effective until 9 a.m. Thursday. Winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, were expected.

Rain likely will continue until about mid-morning Thursday, then transition to showers as the cold front moves out to the east.

Friday should bring a drying trend that is expected to continue through the weekend.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara area forecast from the National Weather Service.

Click here for Santa Barbara County real-time rainfall totals.

Sign up for Aware & Prepare emergency alerts here, or through the ReadySBC.org website.

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk's Breaking News text alerts.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.