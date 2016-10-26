Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Heavy Rain Expected Thursday from Season’s First Big Storm

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 26, 2016 | 6:40 p.m.

Santa Barbara County residents might want to incorporate umbrellas and raincoats into their Halloween costumes when heading out to festivities over the weekend.

Heavy rainfall in Santa Barbara County should peak late afternoon Thursday and showers are expected to continue until midday Friday, said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the burn areas in South West California Thursday evening through Friday morning. 

Rainfall rates of one-half inch per hour could lead to the first mudslides of the season in the Santa Barbara County mountains, on the South Coast, in the Santa Ynez Valley and in the Ventura County mountains.

The rains could trigger debris and mud flow in burn areas, Seto said.

Residents are advised to take the safety measures to protect their property, he said.

Intense rain could lead to the possibility of thunderstorms through Friday morning, according to Seto.

“Do everything you can to get ready now,” Seto said. “Remember to have your umbrellas, clean out the gutters and watch for ponding in low areas. If you hear thunder, go indoors and give yourself extra time for the work commute Friday.”

Seto said to be prepared for power outages and gusty winds when the storm comes through.

“Another danger is falling trees,” he said. “If possible, don’t park your car under a tree. Have batteries, flashlights and blankets ready.”

From one to two inches of rain are estimated to fall across the Central Coast, he said.

Up to four inches are expected in the mountain areas.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler—the city of Santa Barbara will get a high of 74 degrees Thursday and in the upper 60s for the weekend, according to Seto. 

“There’s not much of a climb in the temperature this week,” Seto said. “There’s not a lot of change in temperature.”

A slight chance of intermittent rain is expected Saturday through Halloween morning on Monday.

There is a 30-percent chance of showers until early Monday, Seto said.

