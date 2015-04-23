Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding on Highway 166

Heavy downpours in the northeast corner of Santa Barbara County were causing flooding on Highway 166 Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the CHP received numerous reports of flooding near Highway 33 and the Kern County line.

Sheriff's deputies on scene reported portions of the roadway washing away, the CHP said, and water on both sides of the highway.

By 6:30 p.m., the water was reported to be receding, but there was mud and debris on the roadway.

The highway remained open, but both Caltrans and the CHP were dispatched to deal with the situation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

