Heavy Rains Hit Area

The National Weather Service today issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Santa Barbara County, at least until 6 p.m., resulting from heavy rains.

Earlier in the afternoon, rainfall was measured with one-quarter to one-half inch an hour over the area, and locally heavier amounts on south-facing foothills and mountains. A total of 1 to 3 inches had fallen, with an additional inch or more still to come by the evening. The advisory also warned of minor flooding and ponding of water on roadways, poor drainage areas and other low-lying locations through the rest of the afternoon. Rain is expected to ease up Wednesday, according to the advisory, but more heavy rainfall is expected on Thursday.

