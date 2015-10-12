Heavy Smoke From Center Divider Fire Slows Traffic Near Los Alamos

Advice

A three-quarter-acre brush fire in the center divider of Highway 101 slowed traffic near Los Alamos due to the heavy smoke, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The fire was reported at 3:28 p.m. Monday about 2 miles south of Los Alamos, and County Fire sent three engines and a water tender to the scene.

Heavy smoke caused reduced visibility and cars slowed in both the northbound and southbound lanes, Zaniboni said.

The California Highway Patrol is on scene and there weren't any collisions reported due to the smoke as of 4:15 p.m., he said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

