Hector Ramirez, Sr., of Santa Barbara, 1952-2017

Posted on May 27, 2017 | 8:04 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Hector Ramirez, Sr., 64, died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, on May 24, 2017.

Hector was born in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico on Sept. 9, 1952. He lived in Santa Barbara for 40-plus years and worked as a construction worker for approximately 35 years.

Hector is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Aurelia Ramirez; his children Brenda Perez (Luis Angel Perez), Hector Ramirez, Jr. (Carly Ramirez), Danny Ramirez (Monica Avila), Lia Ramirez (Victor Ramirez); 11 grandchildren; and several siblings.

Valiente, fuerte, luchador, cumplidor y buen trabajador ... nunca nos falto nada. Se apago una luz en la familia Ramirez. Hector, aka El Caralampio nos dejo. Era su tiempo de partir.

Gracias, Dios mio, gracias Virgencita por prestarnos esta hermosa luz por 65 anos ... Madrecita Aurelia, te damos mil gracias por cuidarlo con tanta dedicacion, amor, paciencia, y compacion…Gracias, por ser tan fuerte y por darle toda una vida de felicidad.

Hector was a devoted husband, father, grandfather who will be truly missed. You will always be remembered and never forgotten.

Rosary will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, also at Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed immediately by the graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.