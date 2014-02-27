H.E.E.A.L. Celebrating 5 Years with a Special Dinner Event

Hope through Exercise, Energy and Art for Life (H.E.E.A.L.) is celebrating its fifth year of service, and is inviting everyone to a five-course, family-style meal.

The special night of dining for a one-time-only special menu from the chefs at The Shop will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. next Wednesday, March 5, at 730 N. Milpas Ave.

Tickets are limited, so guarantee your spot by pre-purchasing online by clicking here.

H.E.E.A.L. has and is graciously able to help fund projects and workshops for organizations such as Notes for Notes, Girls Inc., iCAN and many more.

H.E.E.A.L. helps fund and support organizations that offer art and exercise to those in need thanks to our supporters. Help us celebrate continuing to grow as we reach our fifth year.

— Macie Berlin is executive director of H.E.E.A.L.