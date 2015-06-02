Heidi Sandoval Joins Northern Trust’s SoCal Region as Senior Institutional Wealth Strategist

Northern Trust, a leading provider of financial services for affluent individuals, families and institutions, announced Tuesday that Heidi Sandoval has joined the Southern California region as a senior institutional wealth strategist for Northern Trust’s Foundation and Institutional Advisors, serving clients and prospects in Los Angeles, Orange County, Santa Barbara and San Diego.

Sandoval will work with midsize foundations, endowments and nonprofit institutions to develop comprehensive financial solutions to meet their financial goals.

FIA services include investment management, investment consulting, asset allocation, manager selection, custody and performance reporting, and investment and spending policy design.

Sandoval has more than 22 years of business development experience in the institutional segment. Prior to joining Northern Trust, she was managing director of the Retirement Division at The Bank of New York Mellon, where she developed the BNY Mellon enterprise retirement strategy. She also served as global account manager for strategic sales and marketing at Mellon Financial Corporation and sales consultant for institutional investments at Dreyfus Corporation.

Sandoval earned a bachelor of science degree in business management, finance and Spanish from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She is a member of National Charity League, La Canada Junior Women’s Organization and Town Hall-Los Angeles.

Sandoval is based in Northern Trust’s Pasadena office, 201 S. Lake Ave., Suite 600, and can be reached at 626.583.3800.

— Lisa Miller is the regional marketing director for Northern Trust.