Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:19 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Height Restriction Measure Takes Official Step

Preservationist notify city they'll be pursuing ballot initiative to lock in lower building heights.

By ROB KUZNIA, NOOZHAWK STAFF WRITER | January 23, 2008 | 12:48 p.m.

Local preservationists came a step closer Wednesday to putting a contentious initiative on the November ballot that would drastically lower building-height limits in Santa Barbara, getting their paperwork signed by the city clerk.

At a small news conference Wednesday on the steps of City Hall, the group — called Save El Pueblo Viejo in reference to the historic downtown district — announced its intent to start collecting signatures. To qualify, the group needs 4,200 valid signatures by mid-April.

“What’s great about Santa Barbara is its small-town feel and sense of openness,” said former Mayor Sheila Lodge, a supporter of the initiative who led the city through the 1980s and early ‘90s. “We are losing it.

image
Brian Barnwell
The group, which is led by former Planning Commissioner Bill Mahan and includes recently unseated City Councilman Brian Barnwell, believes that if voters do not take matters into their own hands, city officials will allow Santa Barbara to become overrun with tall buildings.

They say it is already happening, pointing to a statistic they compiled showing that the number of buildings over 45 feet approved or proposed in the past two years nearly equals the amount built in the 85 years prior.

The initiative would ask voters whether the current 60-foot height limit in the city’s commercial zones should be reduced to 40 in the historic downtown area, and 45 feet in the rest of the city.

Opponents say it would hamstring the city’s efforts to hold onto its middle-class workers by making it more difficult to develop affordable housing.

“Young families don’t have places to live in the community; they are leaving,” said Jerry Bunin, government affairs director for the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast. “The height limit would add to the problems Santa Barbara already has: way too many work-force people commuting long distances.”

Opponents also say city planning by popular vote runs the risk of being detrimentally over-simple. It’s a poorly conceived cudgel-like measure that doesn’t allow for the analysis of an EIR (Environmental Impact Review); it’s bad planning,” affordable housing activist Mickey Flacks said. “Any developer would build all structures to the 40-foot limit. You would just have straight-across buildings at that height. I don’t think that’s what these folks want.”

The City Charter’s current height limits were established by voters in 1972. In reaction to a proposal to build nine-story condominiums in what is now Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens, a successful ballot initiative set height limits of 60 feet in the city’s commercial and industrial zones. The initiative also established a 45-foot limit for apartment buildings and motels, but housing structures located within the commercial zones can still be 60 feet.

If the initiative makes the ballot, it would coincide with the Nov. 4 presidential election and require a simple majority for approval.{mosimage}

Among the handful of supporters at Wednesday’s news conference were representatives from the League of Women Voters.

“This is a good first step of living within our resources,” said League member Cathie McCammon. “If all buildings build to 60 feet, we will be way beyond the resource limits of Santa Barbara.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 