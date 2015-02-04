Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:57 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Chamber Orchestra Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama to Perform in February Concert

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | February 4, 2015 | 11:53 a.m.

Heiichiro Ohyama, the noted maestro of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, will set down his baton and pick up his viola to perform with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Players along with a special guest artist on Feb. 10 in the Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Ohyama
Heiichiro Ohyama

Maestro Ohyama, among many accolades, was principal violist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 13 years under Andre Previn (as well as assistant conductor), has enjoyed a noteworthy career as a conductor, artistic director and violist. He has been conducting the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra for more than 30 years, as well as being an artistic director for the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival (1991-1997) and the La Jolla Music Society’s Summerfest for more than a decade.

"This is a rare opportunity to hear Heiichiro Ohyama perform," said Kevin Marvin, SBCO executive director. "The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is pleased to offer this as a part of our season of celebration."

The SBCO presents several concerts per season (October through May), with two Chamber Music Concerts featuring Maestro Ohyama performing on viola with members of the Chamber Orchestra as well as with guest artists.

The Feb. 10 concert, “Chocolate, Wine and Music,” will also feature special guest pianist Wendy Chen, along with Amy Hershberger on violin and Trevor Handy on cello.

The program will consist of the following works:

Sergei Prokofiev's Overture on Hebrew Themes, Opus 34 (clarinet, string quartet and piano), Francis Poulenc's Overture on Hebrew Themes, Opus 34 (clarinet, string quartet and piano) and Cesar Franck's Piano Quintet in F Minor, No. 7.

Tickets to the event, including the Chocolate and Wine Paring at Intermission, are $60 and can be reserved through the Lobero Theatre box office at 805.963.0761 or online by clicking here.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra strives to maintain the highest artistic quality possible, produce the finest music heard in Santa Barbara and perform well-known repertoire as well as music written in this century. Conducted by Heiichiro Ohyama, the Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1978 by then-conducting student Jeffrey Evans. Current and past SBCO musicians perform with the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Opera, Pacific Symphony, and Santa Barbara Symphony.

For more information, click here or call 805.966.2441. The Fleischmann Auditorium is located at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2550 Puesta del Sol in Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

