Fields Heisinger, Richardson Kreowski Join Community West Bank

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced Karen Fields Heisinger and Julie Richardson Kreowski have joined the bank.

Heisinger is vice president and relationship manager. Kreowski is vice president and community banking manager.

Both will have offices at Community West Bank’s Paso Robles loan production office, 725 Creston Road and the full-service San Luis Obispo branch, 4464 Broad St.

“Karen and Julie are wonderful additions to our business banking team,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president/CBO.

“Their local experience and professionalism will serve our clients well as we continue to expand Community West Bank’s presence in San Luis Obispo County,” he said.

Prior to joining Community West Bank, Heisinger was business banking officer and community market manager at Rabobank in San Luis Obispo County.

She earned bachelor of business management and executive master of business administration degrees from the University of Phoenix, and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Kreowski most recently served as regional manager with Pacific Premier Bank in Paso Robles, and with Heritage Oaks Bank prior to its acquisition by Pacific Premier Bank.

She serves on the Board of Directors for Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Luis Obispo County, is past board member of the Boys & Girls Club of North San Luis Obispo County, and past board member of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.

“We are so pleased to have Julie and Karen join us,” said Jason Bietz, senior vice president and regional market manager.

“Julie provides the proven leadership skills and deep rooted connections in the Paso Robles marketplace that we were looking for as our community banking manager," Bietz said.

"Karen is a highly accomplished commercial lender with strong ties to the business community throughout San Luis Obispo County," he said.

