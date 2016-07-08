Helen Alma Caicco of Santa Maria, 1935-2016

Posted on July 8, 2016 | 8:41 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Helen Alma Caicco, 81, of Santa Maria, passed away July 6, 2016, surrounded by her family, who had the profound privilege of taking care of for her in her final days here on Earth.

Helen was born April 20, 1935, in New Kensington, Penn., to Raphael and Ella Barker.

She resided in New Kensington with her family until she met her husband of 61 years, John Caicco. Their love story began when John entered an ice cream parlor across from Murphy’s Five and Dime, where Helen worked.

They were married April 2, 1954, and the traveled to California for their honeymoon, eventually settling in Burbank.

Helen is survived by her children Carmela Lina Santelli of Ventura (Antonio); Antonette “Toni” Stone of Bloomfield, N.M. (Jene); Rose Kinyon of Santa Maria (Kevin); Lisa Weinstein of Nipomo, Calif., (Paul); Joseph Caicco of Santa Maria (Julie); Anna Dupuis of Santa Maria (Richard); and Russell Caicco of Santa Maria.

She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren (with another great-grand child on the way) and one sister, Doris Gibson of San Jose, Calif., (Gene).

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John; her son Vincenzo Caicco; brother, Raphael Barker; and sister Dolores Belles.

Helen was a beautiful soul, and she was full of grace.

Everywhere she went people remembered her, whether it was the folks at Starbucks (latte extra foam no lid please); Costco, where she was their best customer; the dry cleaners, who’s owner came and sat with her during her last month of life due to their bond; her hairdresser, Cassandra, who visited her in the hospital just to do her hair; or the countless friends of her children, who grew to love her also.

Helen had a beautiful voice and sung on the radio in her teenage years. She played tennis and, humble as she was, just “mentioned” she could have tried out of Olympics but didn’t.

She was full of adventures, loved flowers and trees, loved to travel and relished her most recent trip to Las Vegas in May for those memories with family.

Helen was truly a business woman who had an eye for beauty and antiques, and for years she owned her own shops full of treasures at Nipomo Swapmeet, where customers still lament they cannot browse and just spend time talking to her.

She worked with her son Joe at American Industrial Supply until recent years, and many customers still ask about her as they loved to spend time talking to her.

She passed her work ethics and grace on to her children. She ran circles around them with her energy and enthusiasm for many years.

Helen was proud and loved of all her children, and she taught all of them that family was always first and to love each other.

She was dearly loved in return and will be profoundly missed by every member of her family. Her love, beauty, grace, wisdom, affection and zest for life remain in all her family’s hearts. She was loved by many friends.

She believed in God as her Savior and was at peace when she passed.

Arrangements are being handled by Dudley Hoffman. A viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Dudley Hoffman Mortuary Chapel, with a rosary immediately following at 6 p.m.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday July 9, at St. Louis de Montfort Church, with interment to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.

A celebration of life will follow the interment at Orcutt Presbyterian Church, Weeda Hall, 993 Patterson Road in Santa Maria.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.