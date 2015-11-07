Helen Christine Stathis of Santa Barbara, 1930-2015

Posted on November 7, 2015 | 2:29 p.m.

Source: Stathis Family

Helen Christine Stathis, 84, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend was called home by the Lord on November 4, 2015, in Santa Barbara, California. She passed peacefully with her family by her side.

She was born on November 20, 1930, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to Jean (Kyriazakos) and George Futris.

During a trip to Chicago, Illinois, in September 1951, she met the love of her life, Silas “Cy” Stathis, and they were married May 1, 1952. For 10 years, they lived in Chicago, where Cy, a pharmacist, owned A&M Pharmacy. During that time they had three children, Patti, Karen and Jim.

In September 1962, they moved their young family to Santa Barbara, California, for its wonderful climate and thriving Greek Orthodox Church community. It was by her inspiration, while president of the church’s Ladies Guild, that the popular Santa Barbara Greek Festival had its beginning in 1973, at Oak Park. Helen was also a member of the Daughters of Penelope and sang soprano in the church choir for many years.

In 1977, along with her daughter, Karen, Helen co-founded the Electrolysis Clinic. She retired from electrolysis after 27 years. Married for 63 years, Helen and Cy traveled the world. Her greatest joy was her family, and particularly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Helen was a gracious and kind woman, and was loved by her family and her many friends. She will be truly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Cy; children Patti Stathis-Langel (Randy), Karen Carlton (Gary) and Dr. James Stathis (Cynthia Daddona); grandchildren Adam, A.J. and Kristin Carralejo; great-grandchildren Manuela, Penelope and Paulo Carralejo; brother William Futris (Mary) and sister Lynn Hudson (Mark); sister-in-law Mary Stathopoulos; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Trisagion will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2015, and the funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2015, both held at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara, California.

The funeral service is immediately followed by the burial service at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive in Santa Barbara, and a luncheon Makaria at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Nonna Rozhko and the wonderful staff at Villa Blanca. We are also grateful to Carolyn Aijian R.N. and Dr. Linda Chen for the help during Helen’s illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.

May her memory be eternal!