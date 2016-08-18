Helen Joyce Pittman Kea, 1933-2016

Posted on August 18, 2016 | 5:02 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Helen Joyce Pittman Kea went to join her husband, the love of her life, Aug. 14, 2016.

She will be greatly missed by many, but her friends and family celebrate her long, awesome life.

Helen was born March 15, 1933, and raised in Newport News, Va., graduating high school in 1950.

She then married Irby James Kea on Oct. 4, 1952. Together they raised four children.

After Jims’ passing in March 1989, Helen never dated, saying once, “you have had the best; why bother?” She also said she had plenty of kids, grandkids and great-grandkids to keep her busy.

Helen is survived by four children — Leanne (Curtis) Gregory, Brian Kea, Jeanna (Joseph) Wiley and David Kea — as well as grandchildren Heather (Adrian) Zamora, Joshua Honey (RaeLeen Alford) and Curtis J. Gregory (Britney Edens) and seven great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother, Guy (Beth) Pittman, and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents,Mary and Merritt Pittman, along with her sister, Rosemary Schoneman.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, at Crestwood Christian Fellowship, 1265 W. McCoy Lane in Santa Maria, with Pastor Dennis Mogavero officiating.

A reception will be held immediately following the service.

In Lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity that has impacted your life and/or those of your loved ones.

