Posted on August 5, 2014 | 9:31 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Helen Sharer of Santa Maria, Calif., went to be with Jesus on Friday, July 11, 2014. She was 91 years old.

Her husband of 58 years, Burton Sharer, preceded her in death.

She is survived by son Russell Sharer, daughter-in-law Debbie Sharer, daughter Donna Sharer, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Helen was a gifted painter and a very talented artist. She also owned a quilting business with her late husband. They enjoyed traveling together in their RV, fishing and spending time with family.

Since Helen requested cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 9 at Hope Community Church at 3010 Skyway Drive, Suite F, in Santa Maria.

In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to Hope Community Church.

