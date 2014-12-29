Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Posted on December 29, 2014 | 6:38 p.m.

Helen Villarreal of Santa Barbara, 1965-2014

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Villarreal
Helen Villarreal

Helen Elizabeth Villarreal-Kozik, 49, passed away Dec. 23, 2014.

Helen was one of five children born Sept. 8, 1965, in Santa Barbara to José G. and Sharon N. Villarreal. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe and Notre Dame elementary schools and was salutatorian of her class at Bishop Garcia Diego High School. She graduated suma cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in English literature from UCSB and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, honors society.

She worked as a teacher’s assistant and then as a teacher in Glendale and Montrose before finding her teaching home at St. Thomas the Apostle in Los Angeles. She was a dedicated, inspiring and motivating teacher who cared for her students deeply.

Helen married “Chris” Kozik, the love of her life, on Jan. 16, 1999. She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend to many. Helen had many diverse interests, which included drawing, writing, music and a thirst for reading. She was amazingly creative and attentive to detail in her various projects, whether for a school project or for a family function.

Family was extremely important to Helen. She spent a great deal of time in Santa Barbara, where she and her father comforted and depended on each other through many difficult times. She doted on her nieces and goddaughters and loved to spoil them. She will be remembered for her wit and her depth of knowledge on a variety of subjects, as well as her generosity and work ethic.

Helen is survived by her dear husband, Chris; her beloved father, José; her caring siblings, Joe, Sharon Jr. (Mimi), Richard and Alice; and her precious nieces, Elizabeth, Chloe and Sarah, who provided her unending joy. Her loving mother, Sharon Sr., with whom she is now in heaven, precedes her in death.

A Rosary with be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 and a Mass at 10 a.m. Jan. 5, both at Holy Cross Church in Santa Barbara.

Graveside services will take place at 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

 

