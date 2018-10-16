Helena Insua Dominates for Bishop Diego; Providence Wins; Laguna Blanca Falls

Tennis

Helena Insua swept her singles sets without losing a game, but Bishop Diego came up short against Villanova, losing 11-7 in a Frontier League match on Tuesday,

The doubles team of Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodward went 2-1

"They are really redirecting the ball to make some key shots," said coach Natlee Hapeman.



"We are still celebrating the small successes and working hard to improve our individual games," she addded.

Bishop (1-7, 1-6) plays Providence on Thursday at the Municipal Courts.

Providence Beats Santa Clara

Providence dominated in singles en route to a 15-3 tennis win over Santa Clara in a Frontier League match on Tuesday.

The Patriots gave up only one game in nine singles sets. Jenny Bohlinger and Ava Vandever went 3-0, while Valeria Avilla won two sets and Sydney Whited took one.



Providence is now 7-5 overall and 4-3 in league.

Laguna Blanca Edged by La Reina

Laguna Blanca won only two doubles sets and dropped an 11-7 decision against La Reina in a Tri-Valley League girls tennis match on Tuesday,

Katherine Monroy and Madeleine Nicks each won two singles sets for the Owls.

The doubles team of Phoebe Stein Lucy Cao lost two of three close sets. Grace Giordano/Sophie Henderson won their first-round set, 6-4.



