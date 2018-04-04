Helena Insua Impresses in Bishop Diego Girls Tennis Opener

Tennis

Helena Insua lost only one game in sweeping three sets for Bishop Diego in an 11-7 loss to Santa Paula in the season and Frontier League opener for the Cardinals.

"She is a great addition to our team this year," Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman said. "Her power and accuracy is going to be something to watch."

In doubles, No. 1 team of Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodward finished 3-0 (6-2, 6-0, 6-3).

"This duo is off to a great start, adding to their experience from last year. They were working the middle and the lines today," said Hapeman.



"Though we lost the opener, the team has really been working hard," she added. "We continue to celebrate the small successes and know that these small successes will someday grow bigger than the gaps."



The Cardinals host Nordhoff on Thursday at the Municipal Courts.