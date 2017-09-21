Helena Insua Powers Bishop Diego Girls Tennis Past Villanova

Helena Insua whipped through the Villanova Prep lineup, and Bishop Diego scored a 13-5 girls tennis victory on Thursday.
Insua didn't drop a game against the Wildcats.
"She has a beautiful game," coach Natlee Hapeman said of the freshman. "Each stroke is well planned and executed with precision."
Elle Braniff rebounded from a 6-1 first-set loss and won the next two 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, No. 1 Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodard went 3-0 and No. 2 Mika Kross and Lilly Sepulveda won two sets and lost the third in a tiebreaker
Bishop is now 2-3 in the Frontier League.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.