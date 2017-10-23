Helena Insua Shines in Heat at Frontier League Finals

Tennis

Bishop Diego's Helena Insua took down Nordhoff's Veronica Palmer 8-1 on Monday at the Frontier League Tennis Finals at Ventura College in the 100 degree heat to advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.

Fellow Cardinal Elle Braniff dominated her first round matchup against Santa Clara's Victoria Randolph, winning 8-2, but fell in the second round to Saint Bonaventure's Estrella Leon 3-8.

In doubles, Bishop Diego's Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodard defeated Nordhoff's Kelly Tucker and Lily Johnson 8-3.

"We discussed how to stay cool and to work placement instead of power in this heat," explained Bishop Diego head coach Natlee Hapeman.

