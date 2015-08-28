Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Helene Schneider and Youth Interactive will Unveil Postcards of SB Mural

By Nathalie Gensac for Youth Interactive | August 28, 2015 | 1:01 p.m.

On Sept. 5, 4 p.m. at the Indigo Hotel (121 State Street), Mayor Helene Schneider on behalf of the City of Santa Barbara and in collaboration with Youth Interactive, will unveil 16 8' x 6' murals from the Postcards of Santa Barbara Public Art Mural Project.

Youth Interactive is a 501(c)(3) and a creative entrepreneurship academy supporting youth and the arts in Santa Barbara County.

This one of its kind collaborative within the Santa Barbara art community would not be possible without Santa Barbara’s amazingly talented artists young and old from all walks of life, including Anke Gladnick, Aviel Hyman, Barbara Eberhart, Danny Meza, David Diamant, Earl Arnold, Jess Nieuhues, Jonathan Hernandez, Kathee Christie, Lauren Manzo, Maryvonne Laparliere, Matt Rodriguez, Metrov, Rafael Perea de la Cabada, Sara Wilcox, Shannon McCain Jaffe and Yanely Delgado, as well as the talented assistants Victoria Cutbirth and Madison Dykstra.

The generous benefactors that made this project possible were Santa Barbara Beautiful, The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, The Santa Barbara Foundation, The Ruth and Hal Launders Charitable Trust, The McDonald Boersma Foundation and The High Tide Foundation.  

These murals, created in the future home of the Community Arts Workshop, will serve to beautify the lower block of State Street by covering the construction project which is taking place opposite the Indigo Hotel for one year.

The Sept. 5 ribbon-cutting ceremony with Helene Schneider and patron of YI Michael McDonald will include music from a Mariachi band, canapes and a street celebration with the Santa Barbara community and art enthusiasts.

Please join us in thanking our collaborative working partners, which include; Santa Barbara Beautiful’s 50th Anniversary, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, The Downtown Organization, Visit Santa Barbara, the City Arts Advisory, the Visual Arts in Public Places Committee, the Creative Arts Workshop, the Historical Landmark Committee and Woodbridge Capital.

Moreover, we would love thank MarBorg, Art Essentials and CAW for their invaluable support.

This project is created and managed by Youth Interactive, located in the Funk Zone at 209 Anacapa Street, where a youth-run retail shop and studio is open six days a week.

More information and artwork previews for this event can be found on Facebook.

Inquiries about this event or Youth Interactive can be directed to Nathalie Gensac at [email protected] or by phone at 805.453.4123.

— Nathalie Gensac is a publicist representing Youth Interactive.

 
