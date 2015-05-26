Helene Schneider Announces Additional Endorsements for Congressional Campaign

Broadening her coalition of supporters, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider on Tuesday received endorsements from several local women, environmental and community leaders in her campaign for California’s 24th Congressional District seat.

Those endorsing Schneider include:

» Environmental Defense Center founder Marc McGinnes

» Central Coast Water Quality Control board member (retired) and Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee past president Sharon Hoshida

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee past president Lois Phillips

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee past president Alissa Hummer

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner (retired) and board member with Coalition Against Gun Violence Christine Silverstein

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Catherine Woodford

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Don Olsen

» Santa Barbara City Councilman Grant House (retired)

» The Key Class founder John Daly

» Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Bruce Bartlett (retired)

» Santa Barbara City Parks & Recreation Commissioner Lesley Wiscomb

Responding to the endorsements, Schneider released the following statement:

“I am deeply grateful for this support from these influential local leaders, all of whom I have worked closely with on a wide range of issues. Whether it’s advancing women’s rights and equality issues, protecting and conserving our precious natural environment, securing affordable housing, or a myriad other issues, these leaders have played a key role in helping to improve the quality of life for the Central Coast’s residents. It means a lot to have them on my team and I look forward to working closely with them in the coming months on the campaign trail.”

Last week, Schneider secured highly coveted endorsements from the International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 501 and the Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36.

In addition to those listed above, Schneider has locked up endorsements from numerous other leaders, including:

» City of Ventura Mayor Cheryl Heitmann

» City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte

» City of Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell (retired)

» Hope School District Board of Trustees Member Kristi Newton

» City of Santa Barbara City Councilman Harwood "Bendy" White

» City of Ventura City Councilman Carl Morehouse

» Santa Barbara Unified School District board president H. Edward Heron

Schneider was elected to her second term as Santa Barbara’s mayor in November 2013. She has served at Santa Barbara City Hall since January 2004, winning her first election as City Council member in 2003 and first election as mayor in 2009.

Schneider serves in leadership roles on a number of regional-wide policy issues, such as transportation, air quality, solid waste, public education, youth violence prevention and homelessness. She represents the City of Santa Barbara on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Air Pollution Control District, Multi-Jurisdictional Solid Waste Task Force, Partners in Education, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs and the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness. She is the immediate past-president of the League of California Cities Channel Counties Division.

Prior to elected office, Schneider spent 11 years in human resources management at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

For more information, click here to visit HeleneSchneider.org.