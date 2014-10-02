Helene Schneider and Bendy White: We Oppose the Current Highway 101 Project

[Noozhawk’s note: Over the last three weeks, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider has declined Noozhawk’s request for comments on the City Council’s actions regarding potential litigation over the Highway 101 widening project. Minutes after Noozhawk posted its latest story Wednesday night, she submitted this commentary for publication.]

It’s been relatively quiet these last nine months regarding the Highway 101 widening project, but that is about to change. One month ago, Caltrans certified the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) it produced, and this document has subsequently been challenged in court.



We fully encourage and will be publicly supporting private parties who have filed lawsuits. The City of Santa Barbara is not a party to a lawsuit. We are dismayed that information pertaining to recent closed sessions apparently was leaked to the media and others. At the very least, this appears to be a breach of ethics. Worse, during the last two weeks, statements made in writing via a letter to City Hall, and verbally by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments staff basically threatened the city by saying if the City Council dare challenge the EIR then perhaps important mitigations our residents deserve will never get funded.



We know that for some our position is frustrating. We’ve heard more than once “just build it.” Our decision to speak out publicly about the inadequacies of this EIR is due to our fundamental sense of fairness. This project as proposed is unfair to our constituents in the City of Santa Barbara, it is unfair to Santa Barbara County taxpayers, it is unfair to residents of the South Coast, and it is unfair to the commuters who use Highway 101.

In September 2013, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission held a public hearing on the 101 project and unanimously voted to send a letter to Caltrans that included the statement, “Based on the inadequacy of the draft EIR we anticipate that Caltrans’ responses to comments will result in the disclosure of significant new information necessitating recirculation of a revised draft EIR to allow for meaningful public review and comment.”



Since then, Caltrans has continued to change the project, including the Cabrillo Boulevard interchange, in such a substantial way that a normal EIR process would require recirculation. But Caltrans, rather than working as a true partner to the local community, refused to do so.



Furthermore, according to Caltrans’ own analysis, the project as currently designed will cause delays and backups on the northbound 101 from Garden Street all the way to Patterson Avenue. This will result in increased congestion on city streets, further reducing our ability to adequately maintain our infrastructure and provide new alternative transportation options.

The current Highway 101 widening in Ventura County was paid for entirely with state and federal dollars, and included needed bike path and pedestrian amenities as part of the project. Contrast that to the widening project in Santa Barbara County. Not only are county residents paying $140 million off the top from the 2008 Measure A half-cent sales tax, but the South Coast communities of Goleta, Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and the unincorporated areas are also sacrificing an annual $13 million that used to be for local street maintenance and repairs. Now, through at least 2040, 100 percent of that money is diverted to the 101 project. The Measure A ballot language never said that 100 percent of South Coast gas tax funds would be sacrificed.

It gets worse if the project moves forward as proposed as more and more of what the voters thought Measure A would fund over 30 years — local street repair, safe-routes to school funding, bike and pedestrian improvements, to name a few — is actually going to be siphoned off to pay for necessary components of the project that should have been included but are not.



In addition, applications for funding toward components we know are necessary, specifically replacing the Union Pacific Railroad bridge over Cabrillo Boulevard and creating the Olive Mill Road roundabout, will now compete with other local projects.



Caltrans’ response to these needed mitigations is: Trust us. According to Caltrans mitigations can be done as “parallel projects,” yet they offer zero funding, which means if local communities want the mitigations, we’re going to be stuck footing the bill.



It would be nice to have a level of trust that everything will all somehow work out; however, we believe that past performance is indicative of future behavior. One only needs to remember that the current State Street/Highway 101 underpass is designed the way it is because Santa Barbara residents fought with Caltrans, which insisted for years on an elevated freeway over the city, totally cutting our now-vibrant downtown core in half. History has shown us that it is in our best interest to fight for good projects and oppose bad ones.



Caltrans makes a mockery of not only the South Coast, but of the entire California Environmental Quality Act process. How can we require private projects to abide by the requirements of CEQA when Caltrans, a state agency, openly violates it? Until Caltrans comes to the community and actually works as a true “partner,” we have to oppose this project.

— Helene Schneider is mayor of Santa Barbara. Harwood “Bendy” White is a city councilman. The opinions expressed are their own.