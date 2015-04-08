Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider Enters Congressional Race to Succeed Capps

Following news that Rep. Lois Capps would not run for re-election for California’s 24th Congressional district seat, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider on Wednesday formally entered the race to succeed her.

In announcing her campaign, Schneider stated:

“Congresswoman Lois Capps is one of California’s most widely respected leaders. I have greatly admired her tenacity, drive and philosophy of always focusing on and putting the needs of the people of the 24th district first. Throughout her career, Congresswoman Capps has been a tireless champion throughout our district, whether it’s on issues of health, education, environmental protection, jobs or countless others.

“I am running for Congress to get things done in Washington. We need more common sense and fewer political stalemates. During my tenure as mayor of the City of Santa Barbara, I have focused on working with a politically diverse City Council to find common ground on policies affecting our entire community, while steadfastly defending my core values of economic opportunity, environmental protection and prudent financial stewardship.

“My priorities are simple. I plan to pursue an agenda that focuses on helping Californians reach their full potential by creating more good paying jobs, growing the middle class, advancing more progressive environmental protection policies, investing in our infrastructure and education, defending Medicare and Social Security, and ensuring equal pay for equal work for all Americans.”

Schneider was elected to her second term as Santa Barbara mayor in November 2013. She has served at Santa Barbara City Hall since January 2004, winning her first election as City Council member in 2003 and first election as mayor in 2009.

Mayor Schneider serves in leadership roles on a number of region-wide policy issues, such as transportation, air quality, solid waste, public education, youth violence prevention and homelessness. She represents the City of Santa Barbara on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the Air Pollution Control District, the Multi-Jurisdictional Solid Waste Task Force, Partners in Education, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs and the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness. She is the immediate past-president of the League of California Cities Channel Counties Division.

Prior to elected office, Schneider spent 11 years in human resources management at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

— Dave Jacobson represents the Helene Schneider Campaign.